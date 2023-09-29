Garrett Milan Returns to Pensacola

September 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fl. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and team franchise points leader, Garrett Milan, have agree to terms for the 2023-24 season.

"Pensacola has been a second home to me," said Milan. "The organization has treated me well and they always want to have a winning team. That end goal is always a championship and I believe we have a team this year to do that. The fans add so much passion and atmosphere in the rink during games, it's hard not to want to come back."

Milan returns to the Ice Flyers for his 5th season with the team after playing 59 games during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Milan found the back of the net 27 times and assisted on 44 goals (3rd in the SPHL). Milan is the franchise all-time points leader (226) and all-time assist leader (151) for the Ice Flyers and even with those accolades, when looking ahead to this season, he's treating it no different than others.

"Every season is different and each year you have to go in and prove yourself no matter what you have done in the past," explained Milan.

When asked about his personal goals, he made it clear that a championship is the only thing on his mind.

"At this point of my career I don't have too many personal goals other than winning a championship. That is all I really care about at this stage. I know my role and job on the team is to bring my offensive skillset every night to help win games but it's not a particular personal goal when it comes to stats. Personal success comes when the team is playing well and having success."

Milan and new Head Coach Gary Graham have been in constant communication all off season and when asked about what excites him the most about working with Graham he mentioned how fiery and hungry coach is to win another championship.

"I can tell how fiery and hungry he is to win another championship. He seems to get the most out of his players and wants that skill to show on the ice. I'm definitely excited to get down there (Pensacola) and start working with him."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.