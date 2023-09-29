Thunderbolts Re-Sign Kenny Britton
September 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Kenny Britton for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.
Britton returns to the Thunderbolts after playing 4 games with Evansville in the 2022-23 season, engaging in two fights and holding an even plus/minus rating. Prior to making his professional debut with Evansville, the Brantford, Ontario native played college hockey in British Columbia, Canada for the University of Victoria between 2017-2022, scoring 8 goals and 20 points in 68 total games, and finishing his tenure as the team captain in 2021-22. Britton also played junior hockey in the VIJHL between 2015-17 for Campbell River and Victoria, winning the VIJHL championship with Victoria in 2016. In reaction to returning to the Thunderbolts, Britton commented: "I couldn't be more excited to come back to the City of Evansville and play in front of the great fans every night at Ford Center!"
In reaction to re-signing Britton, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Kenny is great in the locker room and provides energy and grit on the ice each and every day."
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.
