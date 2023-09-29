Rivermen Release Training Camp Schedule

The Peoria Rivermen have announced their schedule for the 2023 training camp.

Players will report to Peoria on Friday, October 6 with their first on-ice session on Sunday, October 8 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Owens Center in Peoria (1019 W Lake Ave). All on-ice practices are open to the public and media. Player and coach interviews will be available on an as-needed basis. Further ice times for the Rivermen training camp will be as follows...

Monday- Oct. 9

10:00 am - 11:00 am Practice at Owens Center

Tuesday- Oct. 10

10:30 am - 12:30 pm Practice at Owens Center

Wednesday- Oct. 11

10:30 am - 12:30 pm Practice at Owens Center

The Rivermen will hit the road on the morning of October 12 to Clarksville, Tennesee in preparation for their exhibition game against the Huntsville Havoc at F&M Bank Arena on Friday, October 13. Puck drop is set for 7:00 and fans can catch all of the action on Mixlr.com.

Following their exhibition game, the Rivermen will return to Peoria in preparation for their season opener on the road in Quad City on October 21. Peoria's home opener at Carver Arena will be on Friday, October 27 against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

