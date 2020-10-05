Garrett Klotz Returns to Rapid City for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that veteran forward Garrett Klotz has signed with the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Klotz returns to the Black Hills after spending the 2019-20 Season with the division rival Utah Grizzlies. The 6'6", 250-pound forward earned 4 goals and 9 points, along with 73 PIM in 35 games.

"They say 'Home is where the heart is', right? Well, my heart belongs to Rapid City, and it certainly belongs to the Rush. This community and this team are my home. I'm super excited to be back," Klotz fondly said of his return. "Being a veteran free agent this summer, my goal was to continue to play with an organization that I was comfortable with, as well as on a team that had the opportunity to do some great things. What Coach Tetrault is building on the ice, and what Spire Sports & Entertainment has built off the ice for the Rush is so special, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. Personally, I want to bring a Kelly Cup to Rapid City. I know the feeling of winning a championship, and there's nothing more sacred and special in sports than bringing home a trophy for a deserving fan base and organization."

Klotz previously played for the Rush at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season and the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign. During his previous stay in the Black Hills, Klotz played a total of 50 games, earning 8 goals, 9 assists, and 17 points, while racking up 217 PIM.

"This is another major acquisition for our team, and rounds out our veteran presence on the roster. I'm so excited to bring my great friend and former teammate, Garrett Klotz, back home to the Rush," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said. "I won a CHL Championship with Garrett in 2014 with Allen, and saw firsthand the work ethic and leadership he brings to a locker room in pursuit of that championship goal. Everyone in hockey knows he has an intimidating, tough presence on the ice. He will not only stand up for his teammates, but will provide time and space for our skilled players to make plays. He's a community-first player as well, and volunteers his time and efforts for our corporate partners and any initiatives we have in the Rapid City community. I expect Garrett to pick up from when he last played for the Rush and be a leader in the locker room for our young players as we continue in our goal to bring the Kelly Cup home to Rapid City."

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Klotz enters his 13th season of professional hockey. His career has primarily taken place in North America with stops in the AHL, ECHL, and CHL, in addition to one season in England in the EIHL. In his ECHL career, Klotz has amassed 230 games, 18 goals, 27 assists, and 45 points, and 691 PIM with Utah, Rapid City, Elmira, Kansas City, Greenville, Wichita, Indy, Quad City, and Jacksonville. Over the past 12 seasons of his career, Klotz has appeared in 543 games with 42 goals, 59 assists, and 101 points, along with 1,350 PIM. In 2014 as a member of the Allen Americans and a teammate of Coach Tetrault's, he won the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup as a Central Hockey League Champion. Prior to turning pro, Klotz played three seasons in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades and the Red Deer Rebels, earning 10 points with 229 PIM in 150 games. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft (3rd Rd-#66).

