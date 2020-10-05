Stage Front Named "Preferred Resale Strategy Partner of the ECHL"

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Stage Front has been named the "Preferred Resale Strategy Partner of the ECHL" for the 2020-21 Season.

As part of the agreement, Stage Front will consult with ECHL teams on using data and specific pricing strategies to optimally utilize the secondary ticket market. Stage Front will also serve as the Title Sponsor for the 2020-21 ECHL Annual Awards Gala.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for our teams to be able to reach more fans through the leading secondary ticket sales markets in the world, and benefit from the industry-leading analysis that Stage Front provides to further the growth of ECHL entertainment," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"We are excited to partner with the ECHL and help drive the league and teams' distribution strategy," said Stage Front CEO Karl Roes. "With many large markets and strong fan bases, the ECHL has proven over the years to be one of the most innovative leagues in the ticketing space. We look forward to helping teams take fandom to the next level."

