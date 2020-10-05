Allen Americans Fan Council Selected for 2020-21 Season

October 5, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce its first-ever Fan Council for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Fan Council is designed to enhance the line of communication between the Allen Americans and its fanbase. The group's primary task is to generate new ideas to grow the Allen Americans brand and elevate our fan experience.

The 2020-21 Fan Council members are as follows:

James Blair

Andrew Cartwright

Kristi Clark

Wendy Ellis

Andrew Eros

Lauren Green

Rodney Hay

Bryan Holmes

Steven Rhodes

Brooklyn Rivera

Greg Simpson

Mark Smith

Alison Thomas

Scott White

"We're excited to engage with a group of our most passionate fans with the creation of the Fan Council", shares new Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "This initiative takes inspiration from a group of fans which has met with team owner Jack D. Gulati periodically over the past three seasons. By meeting on a regular basis and including more fans in the process, our goal is to give our dedicated fans more opportunities to help shape the organization with their opinions."

The Allen Americans are committed to being a "Fans First" organization. The Fan Council provides an immediate sounding board to hear fan opinions, ideas and suggestions for the future. The board is not intended to replace the direct communication between fans and the Allen Americans leadership, as the Front Office is very proactive in engaging with fans on a regular basis, expressly on social media.

HOW WERE MEMBERS SELECTED:

In order to ensure a constructive advisory board, membership is limited. The board is made up of members from a diverse demographic, based on an application process. The 2021-22 Fan Council will be chosen in July 2021. Stay logged in to AllenAmericans.com for more detailed information.

TERM LIMIT:

Fan Council members are limited to serve a one (1) year term. Following their term, a fan may be selected to serve again in the future, but not until they have rotated off for at least one (1) full year.

WHEN DOES THE COUNCIL MEET:

The council will hold bi-monthly teleconferences to discuss specific topics, along with specialty calls for timely topics. Correspondence and meetings include Allen Americans executive leadership to ensure action items are fulfilled and executed in the council's vision.

For more information about the council please contact Brittany Kucia at [email protected]

