Garcia's Immaculate Inning Propels Fireflies to Victory

May 14, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - After Heribert Garcia was able to work the first immaculate inning of his career in the sixth, the Fireflies put up four runs to win 5-3 over the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday evening at SRP Park.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Fireflies reliever Heribert Garcia (W, 3-2) fanned Stephen Paolini, Adam Zebrowski and Adam Mezquita in just nine pitches to earn his first-career immaculate inning. The last Fireflies pitcher to accomplish the task was Cruz Noriega, who did so in the fifth inning on opening day, May 5, at SRP Park in 2021.

That half-inning swung the momentum in the Fireflies favor. The next inning, Erick Peña drew a lead-off walk and Omar Hernandez followed it up with a base knock to the left side of the infield. A throwing error pushed Pena to third base.

The next batter, Enrique Valdez, struck out swinging. Hernandez stole second, and a throwing error from Zebrowski allowed Pena to score to tie the game. Later in the frame, Kris Anglin (L, 2-1) threw a wild pitch away and Hernandez scampered home to give the Fireflies a 3-2 lead.

Columbia was able to add a pair of insurance runs in the ninth. First, River Town cracked his second triple of the season to right field to plate Enrique Valdez to double Columbia's lead. Next, Town came around on a fielding error from third baseman Geraldo Quintero to make the score 5-2 in favor of Columbia.

This game was at a standstill across the first four-and-a-half innings as Fireflies starter Luinder Avila only allowed a single run in his first four frames and GreenJackets starter Luis Vargas didn't allow a run until the fifth inning.

Erick Peña sent a blast to right field, his third of the season, to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

The Fireflies tossed out de facto closer Luis Barroso (S, 3) in the ninth. The righty didn't make it easy, allowing a pair of hits, walking a batter and allowing a run to come home, but Barroso closed the door for his third save in four attempts.

Columbia closes out their series with Augusta tomorrow at 1:35 pm at SRP Park. LHP Noah Cameron (0-1, 3.75 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta goes with RHP Max Smith-Shawver (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.