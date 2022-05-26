Gann Pitches Lancaster to Matinee Win

Cameron Gann spread four hits over six shutout innings early Thursday to pitch the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 4-1 victory over the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the finale of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium

It was the final meeting between the two clubs this season.

Gann (3-2) did not allow more than one baserunner in any of his six innings. In both the first and sixth innings, the Honey Hunters got a runner to second base with nobody out. Rayder Ascanio picked up a leadoff walk from Gann in the first and promptly stole second. Gann retired three straight on ground balls to escape the threat. Ascanio led off the sixth with a double off the base of the right field wall. Again, Gann retired three straight around a two-out wild pitch to keep Gastonia off the board.

Jake Skole had a two-out double in the second, and Zach Jarrett added a two-out triple in the fourth inning, but Gastonia could make nothing of either threat.

Gann finished his six innings on 93 pitches. He walked one and struck out four.

Lancaster accomplished just enough off Gastonia right-hander Reilly Hovis (1-1). LeDarious Clark walked to start the second. The Lancaster left fielder stole second and third and, with two outs, scored on a double to the gap in right center by Anderson Feliz.

The Barnstormers tacked on a second run in the fifth. Hovis walked Feliz and Anthony Peroni in succession with one out. He struck out Jake Hoover, but BJ Boyd reached the Gastonia starter for a ground rule double into the left field corner and a 2-0 lead.

Gastonia caught up a run against Chase Johnson in the seventh. Emmanuel Tapia lined a one-out single to center and advanced on a two-out walk to Reece Hampton. Stuart Levy delivered the run with a looping single to center, his lone hit of the season series.

Lancaster opened up some breathing room in the eighth, reaching lefty reliever Quinton Torres-Costa for four singles, a pair of walks and two runs. Clark picked up the first RBI with a single to left, scoring Boyd, who had singled to start the inning. Andretty Cordero knocked in Clark with a hit-and-run single into right.

Johnson and Josh Graham retired the final seven Gastonia batters, four on strikes to nail the game down.

The Barnstormers open a four-game Memorial Day Weekend series against the York Revolution on Friday night. Brent Teller (2-3) will take the hill for Lancaster against York ace Jorge Martinez (2-2). Fans may tune into the game on the Barnstormers YouTube channel, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Boyd is 13-for-31 in a seven-game hitting streak...Feliz jumped into second in the league with his 12th double...He has 14 RBI in his last 13 games...Clark has batted safely in 17 of 18...His three stolen bases on the day is more than the team had swiped in any previous game...He has seven steals in his last 10 games...Lancaster starters allowed only two runs in 17 innings in the series...Lancaster finished the year 3-4 against Gastonia...The team is 9-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

