GAME RECAP - Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by hat tricks from Dan Craig and Chris Boushy, it's 15-8 for Toronto Rock over Philadelphia on Marvel SuperHero Night.

