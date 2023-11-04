Game Preview

It's Beetlejuice Night presented by Broadway Theatre League! Wear your best Beetlejuice attire for a chance to win prizes.

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our 20 Years of Legends Shirt! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight is forward Doug Elgstam! J.O.B is ONLINE ONLY NOW! CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

Get your hands on tonight's game-worn and game-issued Beetlejuice jerseys! CLICK HERE TO BID!

Prepare to haunt the runway in your most eerie and eccentric attire at our Beetlejuice costume contest - we're summoning the best-dressed ghouls from the afterlife!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public! The STH door is located in the hallway near the Huntsville Havoc front office!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise and Chuck-a-puck.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

