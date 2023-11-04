Dawgs Dropped 4-1 by Pensacola

November 4, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (4-1-1) fell for the first time in regulation this season, losing 4-1 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers (3-2-0) at Berglund Center. Brendan Pepe scored Roanoke's lone goal.

Roanoke started the game strong, as Pepe's long-range snipe off of the feed of Dakota Bohn gave the hosts the game's first goal at 8:25. A turnover by the Dawgs in their own zone led to a Sean Gulka goal that tied the game at 13:34. Shortly after executing a penalty kill late in the period, another Roanoke turnover was turned into a Pensacola goal by Garrett Milan at 18:28. The Dawgs trailed 2-1 heading to the intermission.

The Dawgs continued to struggle with the Ice Flyers in the second period, conceding 15 shots on goal in the period to the visitors. Another Milan takeaway turned to an unassisted goal by Pensacola at 7:28, then a nice feed by Brett Mecrones found Lucas Hermann at the left wing circle for another goal to make it 4-1 at 15:05. Sean Leonard fought with Hermann in the final minute of the frame, but Roanoke trailed by three goals after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, the Dawgs were finally able to outshoot the Ice Flyers, but both teams went scoreless in the final frame. Both Sean and Steven Leonard did drop the gloves with Pensacola's Sean Gulka and Jordan Henderson, respectively, at the 9:20 mark after Henderson had slashed Steven Leonard's back. All of the players involved received misconducts except for Steven Leonard.

Brody Claeys saved 36-of-40 shots faced for Roanoke, while Pensacola's Stephen Mundinger stopped 28-of-29 shots. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road next Friday night, November 10, to take on the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 P.M. EST at the Von Braun Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.