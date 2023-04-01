Game Preview

April 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







It's Championship Reunion Night! Former players will be signing autographs starting at 6 PM until 6:45 PM!

Former players from the Championship teams will be signing autographs in the Bud Light Cafe starting at 6 PM and ending at 6:45 PM!

We will be auctioning off players from the reunion teams to raise money for the Huntsville police citizens foundation, benefitting officer Garrett Crumby and officer Albert Morin.

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game are our replica jerseys! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight is Max Milosek! Head to the merchandise booths or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise, Jersey off the back, and Chuck-a-puck.

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2023

Game Preview - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.