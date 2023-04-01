Hot Goaltending Leads Ice Bears Over Thunderbolts

April 1, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts appeared to be on their way to another massive win, up 2-0 over Knoxville and dominating play, however the Ice Bears would rally behind the play of goaltender Kristian Stead, coming back to win 3-2 over the Thunderbolts on Saturday night at Ford Center . The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, April 7th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Evansville picked up a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Scott Kirton at 1:16 from Matthew Hobbs and Jeremy Masella, and Andrew Shewfelt at 9:41 from Pierre-Luc Lurette and Derek Osik. Pouring on the offense, Evansville soon ran into a hot goaltender in Kristian Stead who refused to allow any more goals, stopping over 30 consecutive shots the rest of the way. With 1:51 remaining in the first period, Bailey Conger scored to pull Knoxville within one goal. In the second period, with Evansville still dominating play, the Ice Bears suddenly struck twice to take a 3-2 lead, as Justin MacDonald scored at 17:20, and Razmuz Waxin-Engback 24 seconds later at 17:48. The Thunderbolts kept up their attack in the third period, but could not find the third goal to tie the game back up, falling to the Ice Bears 3-2.

Kirton and Shewfelt each finished with one goal, while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 27 of 30 shots. The Thunderbolts remain in 5th place in the SPHL standings but remain in contention for 4th place and home-ice advantage, as Roanoke was also defeated on Saturday night, remaining only .016% win percentage behind Roanoke. Roanoke plays Macon this Thursday, before playing Knoxville on Friday and Saturday, with any losses helping to further bridge the gap that Evansville trails. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears do not meet again this regular season.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale as well. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.