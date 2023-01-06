Game Preview

It's Superhero Night presented by Window World! We'll be raising money throughout the night for St. Jude!

You can bid on our GAME WORN Superhero jerseys AFTER THE GAME in section 218! All proceeds from this auction will benefit St. Jude!

Make sure to dress your best and sign up for our Superhero Costume contest presented by Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo! Visit the Main Event Information Booth to register!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our Retro 3/4 Sleeve Shirt! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for Superhero Night will be #9 Nathan Hudgin! All proceeds from Jersey off the back will benefit St. Jude! Visit our merchandise stands or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise, Jersey off the back, and Chuck-a-puck.

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

