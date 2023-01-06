Game Notes: Youth Jersey Giveaway Night

January 6, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







It is Youth Jersey Giveaway night at the Hangar! The first 1,000 kids through the door will receive a free youth jersey. Kids 12 and under must have a ticket and be present to receive the jersey.

The Ice Flyers have a New Year's resolution: New Year, New Team. After a Christmas season that saw back-to-back wins, the Ice Flyers dropped back-to-back games to return to .500 on the season. The weekend started at home against the Birmingham Bulls in front of an electric sell-out crowd of 5608. The Ice Flyers jumped out to an early lead on Garrett Milan's 10th goal of the season, but Pensacola hit rough ice, surrendering 3 unanswered goals. However, Milan breathed life back into the Hangar when he netted two second-period goals for the team's second hat trick of the year. Ultimately, it wouldn't be enough for the Ice Flyers. The Bulls' Troy MacTavish would score the game-winner mid-way through the third, despite a late power play opportunity, the Ice Flyers fell to the Bulls 6-4.

The Ice Flyers would get another shot to end 2022 on a good note, squaring off against the Macon Mayhem in the Macon Centreplex on New Year's Eve. Pensacola poured on the shots in the first, but it was Macon's Caleb Cameron who would find the net first. The Mayhem led 1-0 going into the second period, but Ice Flyer Joey Sofa tied it up with his third goal of the year. Macon regained the lead on a short-handed goal by Aaron Aragon. The Ice Flyers returned the favor a few minutes later with Malik Johnson scoring his own short-handed goal to knot up the game once again. Unfortunately, the Ice Flyers fell silent in the third period, only recording 4 shots on goal. Mayhem winger, David Nippard, sealed the game with a goal midway through the third. The Ice Flyers dropped their first game to the Mayhem this season 3-2.

Now that we have flipped our calendars to 2023, the Ice Flyers look to get back on track with a home matchup against the Birmingham Bulls. These two teams will face off three times over the next ten days providing the Ice Flyers an opportunity to climb up the standings. The game will see the league's top two offenses duke it out. The Ice Flyers start the new year with an opportunity to change their trajectory from the friendly confines of the Bay Center. Pensacola will be home seven out of the nine games in January. Birmingham should have one of it's star players, Michael Gillespie, back in the line up. Pensacola saw a pair of call-ups with defensemen Ryan Orgel on loan to the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) and Defensemen Jay Powell on loan to the Kansas City Thunder (ECHL). Goalie Riley Morris joins the Ice Flyers after Hank Johnson was waived on Wednesday (1/4).

Tonight's All Access

Adam sits down with #42 Ivan Bondarenko to discuss his hockey journey and returning to the Ice Flyers this season.

SHIRT OFF HIS BACK

Fans can enter the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle above section 106 at our Fan Services table for a chance to win a game worn jersey off the back of defensemen #55 Preston Kugler and meet him after the game. Fans can purchase 3 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period to enter the raffle drawing!

fan services

Fans can enter our Fan Services Raffle above section 106 at our fan services table for a chance to win a team signed white jersey! Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

50/50 raffle

Want to take home some cash after the game? Fans can enter our 50/50 drawing at our kiosks above sections 105 and 120. The Ice Flyers will be donating our half of the drawing to the Rally Foundation - Pensacola. Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $20, or 200 tickets for $50 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

chuck a puck

Enter our Chuck-a-puck contest by purchasing stacks of pucks ($5) sold by members of theU.S. Sea Cadets Independence Squadron above sections 111 and 120. Get your pucks before the start of the second intermission and throw them onto the ice for a chance to win gift certificates, hats, and other items from our sponsors by landing on their targets. If you land a puck in the helmet at the center, you'll go home with a jersey!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.