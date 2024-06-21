Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics - June 22 & 23
June 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Washington, DC - The Dallas Wings (3-11) will visit the Washington Mystics (2-13) for a set of back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff from Entertainment and Sports Arena for both days is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with the games airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass.
The shorthanded Wings are coming off an 83-72 setback at the Chicago Sky on Thursday afternoon, while Washington fell at the Indiana Fever 88-81 on Wednesday. This weekend's back-to-back series is the first and second of three times the Wings-Mystics will meet this season, while Dallas owns the all-time series advantage, 40-39.
2024 Wings-Mystics Schedule
6/22 at WAS 2 p.m. CT (BSSWE)
6/23 at WAS 2 p.m. CT (BSSWE)
9/3 at DAL 7 p.m. CT (BSSWE)
Dallas leads the all-time series, 40-39
Game Status Report Arike Ogunbowale - Probable (Achilles)
Natasha Howard - Probable (Foot)
Jaelyn Brown - Out (Illness)
Satou Sabally - Out (Shoulder)
Maddy Siegrist - Out (Finger)
Notable Storylines Flash Back The Dallas Wings got some positive news on the injury front as veteran forward Natasha Howard made her first game appearance since breaking her foot in the season-opening win over the Chicago Sky on May 15. Howard played 20 minutes at Chicago on June 20, going 3-7 from the field for 13 points, while adding three boards, four assists and two blocks. Howard averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Wings in 2023.
Sheldon Stepping Up Rookie guard Jacy Sheldon has seen an increase in minutes and production specifically over the last three games. Sheldon, the No. 5 pick in this past April's WNBA Draft, entered the Wings-Connecticut Sun game on June 15 averaging 1.8 points on .296 shooting from the field, playing 11.4 minutes per contest. Over the last three games, Sheldon has played on average nearly 28 minutes a contest while shooting at a .444 clip and scoring 8.0 points per game.
