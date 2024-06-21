Fever Extend Winning Streak with Victory at Dream

June 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever (7-10) tipped off its five-game road trip on Friday with a 91-79 victory against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. Indiana's win extended its victory streak to four, which is the first time since August 2015 the Fever has won four games in a row. Indiana earned its second win against the Dream this season and tied a season-high in points scored. Indiana shot a season-best 56.9 percent from the floor and made a season-high 37 field goals.

Five Fever players scored in double figures against Atlanta, led by NaLyssa Smith with 21 points, nine rebounds - her third game in a row posting seven or more rebounds - two assists and two blocked shots. Smith moved past Marissa Coleman for 15th on the Fever all-time scoring list with 1,112 career points. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell recorded 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-4 three-point shooting, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark added 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one block in the win. Clark's seven assists Friday, four of which came from the first quarter, helped her become the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 260+ points and 100+ assists in 17 games played. Fever center Aliyah Boston tallied her fourth double-double over the last five games with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson led the Fever reserves with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The wire-to-wire win for Indiana was highlighted by recording a season-high 24 assists and also outscoring Atlanta 48-26 in points in the paint.

For Atlanta (6-8), four Dream players scored in double figures. Dream center Tina Charles posted a season-high 24 points in the loss, as well as seven rebounds and two assists. Dream guard Allisha Gray followed with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Additionally, guards Haley Jones and Aerial Powers recorded 12 and 10 points, respectively. Dream Forward Naz Hillmon came off the bench and pulled down nine rebounds along with seven points.

UP NEXT

The Fever stay on the road to take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN.

