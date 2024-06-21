Clark, Boston Near Top of First Returns of Fan Voting for WNBA All-Star 2024

June 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - Two-time Kia WNBA MVP, five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever lead the voting after the first round of fan returns for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, already announced as a sellout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, will showcase the WNBA's biggest and brightest stars under one roof on Saturday, July 20. ABC will broadcast the game at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The league's 20th All-Star Game event will feature the WNBA's top talent squaring off against one another in a clash between the All-Stars from the USA Basketball Women's National Team and the WNBA All-Stars voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting.

Wilson, the current WNBA leader in scoring (27.9 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg) this season, leads all players with 217,773 votes. Clark, who ranks 16th in the league in scoring (16.3 ppg) and third in assists (6.2 apg) and was named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for May, is second with 216,427 votes.

Wilson and Clark are followed in the fan voting by 2023 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2023 WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston of the Fever (171,864), two-time Kia WNBA MVP and five-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (151,984), and three-time All-Star, 2021 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game MVP and the WNBA's current No. 2 scorer Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings (130,838).

Rounding out the top 10 vote-getters are two-time All-WNBA Second Team selection and two-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the Liberty (118,949); 2024 No. 7 draft pick and the WNBA's current third-leading rebounder Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky (118,490); two-time WNBA All-Star, 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game MVP and the WNBA's current No. 9 scorer Kelsey Plum of the Aces (117,217); three-time WNBA All-Star and the WNBA's current No. 4 scorer and rebounder Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (103,550); and two-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Kia WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks (97,094).

The selection of the All-Stars is being conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent).

After the initial voting period, complete with input from these three groups, the top 10 vote-getters will automatically be named to participate in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Any top 10 vote-getter who has not already been named to the USA Women's National Team 5-on-5 roster will automatically be assigned to Team WNBA.

The names of the next 36 highest vote-getters, composed of at least nine guards and 15 frontcourt players, will then be provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, who will vote to fill the remaining spots for the 12-player Team WNBA roster. Coaches will not be able to vote for their own players.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game rosters will be announced on Tuesday, July 2.

See below for the leaders in the first returns of fan voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024:

*A'ja Wilson, Frontcourt (LVA) 217,773

Caitlin Clark, Guard (IND) 216,427

Aliyah Boston, Frontcourt (IND) 171,864

*Breanna Stewart, Frontcourt (NYL) 151,984

Arike Ogunbowale, Guard (DAL) 130,838

*Sabrina Ionescu, Guard (NYL) 118,949

Angel Reese, Frontcourt (CHI) 118,490

*Kelsey Plum, Guard (LVA) 117,217

*Napheesa Collier, Frontcourt (MIN) 103,550

Dearica Hamby, Frontcourt (LAS) 97,094

Cameron Brink, Frontcourt (LAS) 95,728

Kate Martin, Guard (LVA) 91,565

Nneka Ogwumike, Frontcourt (SEA) 89,023

DeWanna Bonner, Frontcourt (CON) 82,636

Jonquel Jones, Frontcourt (NYL) 78,593

Kamilla Cardoso, Frontcourt (CHI) 75,513

NaLyssa Smith, Frontcourt (IND) 72,719

Kelsey Mitchell, Guard (IND) 66,820

*Kahleah Copper, Guard (PHO) 66,013

*Alyssa Thomas, Frontcourt (CON) 62,713

*Jewell Loyd, Guard (SEA) 61,918

*Brittney Griner, Frontcourt (PHO) 61,141

*Jackie Young, Guard (LVA) 60,579

DiJonai Carrington, Guard (CON) 50,338

Rickea Jackson, Frontcourt (LAS) 43,512

Aaliyah Edwards, Frontcourt (WAS) 42,452

Temi Fagbenle, Frontcourt (IND) 39,474

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Guard (SEA) 38,785

Katie Lou Samuelson, Frontcourt (IND) 35,976

Kayla McBride, Guard (MIN) 32,449

*Indicates a player already named by USA Basketball to the USA Women's National Team 5-on-5 roster, which will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. Fans can vote for up to 10 of the WNBA's top stars per day (four backcourt players and six frontcourt players) regardless of conference affiliation. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection.

Three "2-for-1 Days" on WNBA.com and the WNBA App will allow fans to have their votes count twice. The first "2-for-1 Day" was on June 16, and the remaining two will take place on June 22 and June 27. All "2-for-1 Days" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

How fans can vote:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting page at vote.wnba.com. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference, and can submit up to one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours).

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can download and open the WNBA App and view the WNBA All-Star Voting story or tile on the Homepage that will link directly to the All-Star voting page. In addition, fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the "More" menu in the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be determined by the respective head coaches of the USA Basketball Women's National Team and Team WNBA.

This marks the second time that the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will feature the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format. On July 14, 2021, the Wings' Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points to lead Team WNBA to a 93-85 win over the USA Basketball Women's National Team in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Ogunbowale, then a first-time All-Star, was named MVP.

In addition to celebrating the send-off of WNBA players selected to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of two full days packed with WNBA activities.

Additional events include ESPN's presentation of the STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19 (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center. Limited tickets remain available for the Friday events and are available via here.

Phoenix also will be the site of the third annual WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank. The league's two-day fan festival, which will celebrate the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture, will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 19-20 with free admission. Information regarding tickets will be announced in early July.

