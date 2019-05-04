Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. (Round 2, Game 2)

(Charlotte, NC) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears look to even their best-of-seven Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers. The Bears opened the series last night with a 4-1 loss at Bojangles' Coliseum. All goals were scored in the game's first period.

#3 Hershey Bears (3-3) at #1 Charlotte Checkers (4-1)

CHA Leads Series, 1-0

May 4, 2019 | 6 PM | Round 2; Game 2 | Bojangles' Coliseum

Referees: Mitch Dunning (43), Furman South (44)

Linesmen: Sean D'Loughy (95), Jesse Marquis (86)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears, and Matt Trust.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV, The Bears' Den

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS BRACKET

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to the ice this evening looking to bounce back after a 4-1 loss in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals last night. The Checkers used an early and often offensive attack to score four goals in the first 11:32 of the game. Julien Gauthier opened the scoring just 1:42 into the game, and the Checkers struck four times on their first eight shots on Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Hershey's lone goal came from Chris McCarthy at 15:38 of the first period. The Bears were out shot 38-26 in the contest.

PENALTY KILL PERFECTION:

Despite the loss yesterday, Hershey's penalty kill was once again a bright spot, going a perfect 5-for-5 on the evening. The Bears are now 20-for-23 (87%) on the penalty kill in the playoffs, and the club has now killed 15 straight penalties. After surrendering three power play goals in Game 1 of the opening round versus Bridgeport, Hershey has gone five straight games without allowing a power play goal, while also getting two shorthanded goals from Jayson Megna this postseason.

RETURN OF THE MAC:

Chris McCarthy scored Hershey's lone goal last night in the 4-1 loss, giving him his second goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs. It also marked two straight series that McCarthy has opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White in Game 1. The winger also notched Hershey's first goal of the Bridgeport series. McCarthy, who had 73 points with Reading in the ECHL before joining the Bears in the final week of the regular season, is playing in his first ever Calder Cup Playoffs.

TO THE SIN BIN:

In last night's contest, Hershey racked up 46 penalty minutes, the most in an game this year, regular season or playoffs. Tyler Lewington, who led the Bears with 121 penalty minutes in the regular season, was assessed a team-high 16 minutes in penalties in the loss. The last time the Bears posted over 40 penalty minutes in a game also came versus the Checkers, as Hershey collected a regular-season high 42 penalty minutes on Oct. 20 in a 2-0 win at the Bojangles' Coliseum.

