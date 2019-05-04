Condors Host Game 2 of Pacific Division Finals against San Diego Tonight

May 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-2) host Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 7 p.m against the San Diego Gulls (4-1). Last night's Game 1 was the fifth longest in AHL history with the Gulls ending it at 4:20 of the fourth overtime. Tickets for tonight's contest are available or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office which opens at noon. The Condors are fourth in the AHL in postseason attendance with an average of 6,953 a game. Y

Longest Overtime Games, AHL History

1. 05/09/2018 Lehigh Valley 2 at Charlotte 1 86:48

2. 04/24/2008 Philadelphia 3 at Albany 2 82:58

3. 05/30/2003 Houston 1 at Hamilton 2 74:56

4. 04/10/1982 Rochester 2 at New Haven 3 74:08

5. 05/03/2019 San Diego 3 at Bakersfield 2 64:20

6. 04/04/1938 Syracuse 3 at Cleveland 2 62:41

7. 04/14/1953 Cleveland 2 at Pittsburgh 3 61:46

8. 05/07/2015 Oklahoma City 2 at Utica 1 60:16

9. 03/28/1939 Providence 2 at Cleveland 3 59:47

10. 04/26/2018 Rockford 4 at Chicago 3 57:22

11. 04/28/2004 Philadelphia 2 at Norfolk 1 53:02

12. 04/25/2005 Binghamton 2 at W-B/Scranton 3 52:26

13. 04/04/1962 Cleveland 4 at Springfield 3 50:16

14. 05/05/2004 Worcester 3 at Hartford 4 47:49

15. 04/28/2017 Albany 1 at Toronto 2 46:43

16. 03/22/1941 Pittsburgh 2 at Springfield 1 46:15

17. 04/22/2004 Worcester 3 at Manchester 2 46:00

18. 04/11/1985 Nova Scotia 4 at Maine 3 45:17

19. 03/31/1951 Pittsburgh 3 at Hershey 2 44:30

20. 04/16/1967 Baltimore 3 at Rochester 4 44:18

