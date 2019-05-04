Condors Drop Fifth Longest Game in AHL History, 3-2, in Four Overtimes

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-2) dropped Game 1 in the fifth longest game in American Hockey League history, 3-2, to the San Diego Gulls (4-1) on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. LW Max Comtois ended the proceedings at 4:20 of the fourth overtime. The game time took 5 hours and 20 minutes and the teams are slated to play Game 2 later today at 7 p.m.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego leads series, 1-0

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - Saturday, May 4 @ BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 8 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Friday, May 10 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 5* - Saturday, May 11 @ BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m.

Game 6* - Monday, May 13 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 15 @ BAKERFSIELD 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 5, SD - 7 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (3rd) shorthanded at the top of the crease; Time of goal: 12:09; Assist: Russell; BAK leads 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 12 , SD - 11 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Justin Kloss (2nd) off a defensive zone turnover; Unassisted; Time of goal: :32; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (2nd) stuffed a loose puck home; Assists: Russell, Malone; Time of goal: 4:22; BAK leads, 2-1

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (3rd) off a defensive zone turnover; Assist: Street; Time of goal: 4:33; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 7 LW Max Comtois scored at 4:20 of the fourth overtime to seal a Game 1 victory for San Diego.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Comtois (SD) 2. Glass (SD) 3. Starrett (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2 ; SD - 1/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 53; SD - 56

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-2; 56/53); SD - Glass (4-1; 53/51)

C Brad Malone had two points (1g-1a) and leads the Condors with seven points in five games

RW Patrick Russell had a multi-point night (2a)

Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, McLeod, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning

