'Canes Reassign Nedeljkovic to Charlotte

May 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nedeljkovic, 23, posted a 34-9-5 record, 2.26 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and four shutouts in 51 games with the Checkers this season. The 6'0", 189-pound netminder won the 2018-19 Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender. Nedeljkovic became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win his first career start when he accomplished the feat at Vancouver on Jan. 23. The Parma, Ohio, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

