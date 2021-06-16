Game Notes: Tampa Tarpons (27-10) vs. Bradenton Marauders (23-14)

BRADENTON MARAUDERS (23-14) vs. TAMPA TARPONS (27-10)

RHP Santiago Florez (2-1, 1.17) vs. RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (2-1, 6.75)

Wednesday - George M. Steinbrenner Field - Tampa, FL - 6:30 p.m.

Game #38 - Home Game #20 - Radio: Bradenton Marauders Radio Network - Phone App: MiLB First Pitch

LAST TIME OUT: Jake Sanford homered as part of a 4-hit game to lead a 14-hit performance by the offense while Tampa pitchers combined to tally a season-high 19 strikeouts as the Tarpons defeated the Marauders, 10-5, in the series-opener on Tuesday night at GMS Field...RHP Yoendrys Gomez started and tallied 5Ks while yielding 1ER over 2.2IP (1H, 3BB, 46P/28S)...LHP Michael Giacone (W, 4-0) followed with a scoreless 2.1IP (1H, 1BB, 4K)...Anthony Volpe (1-for-4, BB, R) singled and scored on an error following a base hit by Austin Wells (3-for-4, BB, RBI, 2R) in the 1st...In the 2nd, Tampa grabbed a 5-0 lead on a Sac-Fly by Juan De Leon (0-for-3, Sac-F, RBI), an RBI single by Wells and a 2-run double by Trevor Hauver (2-for-5, 2B, 2RBI, R)...In the 5th, Jake Sanford (4-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2RBI, 2R) clubbed a solo HR, and Eric Wagaman (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, R) lined an RBI double...Sanford added an RBI double in the 6th and scored as part of a 2-run error later in the frame...Carlos Narvaez (2-for-4, BB, R) also had a multi-hit game...RHP Trevor Holloway (2.0IP, 3H, 2ER, 1BB, 5K), RHP Carson Coleman (1.0IP, 2H, 2ER, 1BB, 3K) and RHP Tanner Myatt (1.0IP, 2K) pitched in relief.

VOLPE STREAKING: Last night, Anthony Volpe lined a single in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, which is tied for the longest active hitting streak in the Southeast League. The 20-year-old is batting .429 (18-for-42) with 10R, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4HR, 12RBI, 11BB and 5SB in that span.

300 CLUB: After scoring a dozen runs on Sunday,, the Tarpons became the first team in Minor League Baseball to score 300 runs in 2021. Tampa enters today with an MiLB-best 311 runs scored (8.41/G), which is 35 more than next on the list: Triple-A Reno (276 runs). No other team in the Southeast League has scored more than 225 runs (Bradenton). Anthony Volpe (33R) currently leads the league in runs scored, with Elijah Dunham (32R) and Austin Wells (32R) tied for 2nd, Andres Chaparro (31R) tied for 4th, Pat DeMarco (28R) tied for 8th and Trevor Hauver (26R) tied for 10th.

VS. BRADENTON: Tonight, the Tarpons will open a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 1-0. The teams are scheduled to square off a total of 12 times throughout the season. In 2019, Tampa finished 8-9 against Bradenton, going 5-4 at home.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The Tarpons enter today leading the Southeast League in several categories, including runs (311), hits (340), RBI (282), doubles (76), home runs (55), walks (241), AVG (.268), OBP (.394) and SLG (.476). The Tarpons have six players ranked among the top-10 RBI leaders in the league, including: Austin Wells (1st, 34RBI), Anthony Volpe (2nd, 31RBI) Pat DeMarco (3rd, 28RBI), Trevor Hauver (4th, 27RBI), Andres Chaparro (T-5th, 26RBI) and Elijah Dunham (T-7th, 25RBI).

DOUBLE DINGERS: On Friday, Chad Bell logged a multi-HR game, becoming the sixth Tarpons batter to accomplish the feat. Josh Smith did so in Game 2 of a doubleheader on 6/5. Anthony Volpe and Elijah Dunham both did so during Game Two of a doubleheader on 6/3. Trevor Hauver (5/4) and Pat DeMarco (5/5) did so during the opening week of the season.

VOLPE WINS POW: Last week, INF Anthony Volpe was announced as the Southeast League Player of the Week (May 31-June 6). After going 0-for-4 on 6/1, Volpe finished the week with multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games, batting .526 (10-for-19, 2 2Bs, 3B, 2HR, 4BB, 7RBI, 6R, 3SB) in that span. On 6/3 vs. Lakeland, the 20-year-old logged his first-career multi-HR game, including a career-high 6RBI (3-for-5, 2HR, 2B, BB, 2R). Volpe becomes the second Tarpons INF to win POW, joining INF Trevor Hauver (May 4-9).

SEVY DAY!: New York Yankees' RHP Luis Severino started for the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday vs. the Lakeland Flying Tigers at GMS Field. Severino, 27, allowed 1ER over 2.2IP (2H, 1BB, 3K, 34P/24S) in his first game since having "Tommy John" Surgery prior to the 2020 season. The two-time AL All-Star originally pitched for Tampa in 2014, going 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA in four starts for the then High-A Tampa Yankees. Severino also made one rehab appearance with Tampa in 2016, logging a scoreless 3.0IP (2H, 0BB, 2K) on 5/29 at Brevard County.

