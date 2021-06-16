Wednesday's Mighty Mussels Game Postponed

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 17. Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

All tickets to Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game during the 2021 season.

Islands Night has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, June 30. All Islands Night tickets will be honored at the game on June 30 with no exchange needed. Dollar Dog Night will be moved to Saturday, June 19.

