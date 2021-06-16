Marauders Beat Tarpons in Rain-Shortened Contest

TAMPA, Fla. - The Marauders defeated the Tampa Tarpons, 3-2, in a rain-shortened affair on Wednesday night at Steinbrenner Field.

Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth inning, the Marauders (24-14) got a leadoff walk from Hudson Head, who extended his on-base streak to 25 games. After a balk and a flyout that advanced Head to third base, Sammy Siani walked and stole second base. Maikol Escotto then struck out, but Ernny Ordonez lined a pitch from Tampa's Jhonatan Munoz (2-2) over the left field wall and just inside the foul pole for a go-ahead, three-run homer.

The Marauders, whose first nine batters had been retired in order, had not recorded a hit off Munoz until Ordonez's home run.

Neither team scored again through the fifth inning, and with Endy Rodriguez leading off for Bradenton in the sixth against reliever Anderson Munoz, home plate umpire Kenny Jackson waved both teams off the field as heavy rain fell. The game was called after an approximately 38-minute delay.

Santiago Florez (3-1) earned the win for the Marauders. After retiring the first six batters he faced, Florez ran into trouble in the third inning. Third baseman Alexander Mojica committed a three-base throwing error, and an RBI-single by Pedro Diaz and an RBI ground-rule double to left-center by Anthony Volpe gave the Tarpons (27-11) a 2-0 lead.

Florez, however, recovered to hold Tampa scoreless over the next two innings, benefitting from an inning-ending double play in the fourth and retiring the side in order in the fifth. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field. RHP Logan Hofmann will start for the Marauders against RHP Matt Sauer for the Tarpons.

