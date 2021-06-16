Hammerheads Break out Late, Beat Mets 8-4

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and went on to beat the St. Lucie Mets 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

All five runs came off Dellin Betances (shoulder), who was making his second MLB rehab appearance for the Mets. After a scoreless outing on Sunday, Betances was touched up for five runs on three hits and two walks in 0.1 innings on Wednesday.

Victor Mesa, Jr. hit a go-ahead RBI single to make it 4-3. Three batters later Angeudis Santos blooped a two-run hit that put Jupiter up 6-3. Jeffrey Colon replaced Betances and gave up back-to-back run-scoring hits to Jan Mercado and Davis Bradshaw to make it 8-3.

The Mets trailed 2-1 early until Ranfy Adon crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

The Hammerheads were able to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning when Mets starter Luis Moreno walked four batters in the inning, including Diowill Burgos with the bases loaded to force home a run.

Alex Ramirez and Jose Peroza had two hits apiece in the loss.

Nic Gaddis hit a home run in the eighth inning for the final run. It was his first long ball of the season.

The Mets have lost four straight games. With the win the Hammerheads have tied the Mets for first place in the Low-A Southeast East division. It is the first time since May 13th the Mets have been out of solo first place in the division.

The Mets (20-19) and Hammerheads (20-19) meet again on Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

