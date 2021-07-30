Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks

ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-34, 5.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (45-28, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

RHP Chance Kirby (3-1, 6.43 ERA) VS. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

FRIDAY, juLY 30 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #76 / HOME GAME #40 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SATURDAY, juLY 31 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.66 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (7-2, 3.69 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. AKRON, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.54 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves suffered their eighth shutout loss of the season on Thursday night, dropping the third game of their series with the Akron RubberDucks 6-0. All six hits for Akron went for extra bases, while Erie could not collect any extra-base hits. Spencer Torkelson collected three hits to match a career high, while Riley Greene extended his hit streak to six games. Joey Wentz was tagged for three home runs, including a back-to-back pair in the third inning, to serve him his third loss on the season. Erie did collect seven hits against Tanner Tully, and loaded the bases in the first inning, but stranded all three runners on base and never pushed another runner to third base. Akron hit another pair of home runs in the seventh inning against Gerson Moreno, while Erie failed to collect a hit over their final three innings at the plate.

