Game Day at a Glance - Week 9 vs. Edmonton

August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







What's green, white and fun all over - it's Rider game day combined with the QCX this weekend against the Edmonton Elks!

After a cross-country trip to battle the Montreal Alouettes, your Roughriders return home Saturday for this West Division showdown. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Get ready for a fun-filled day meant for the young and young at heart because this week, the Queen City Ex is here, and your Rider Ticket gets you FREE admission on Game Day!

With two major events coming together, Rider fans are in for a day full of excitement. Chow down on some QCX culinary classics like mini-donuts, corn dogs, and colossal onions, or test your tastebuds with some exciting new additions like dill pickle cotton candy and sour candy soft serve! Try your hand at some carnival games and experience the exhilarating fair rides before capping the day off with some electric football action, courtesy of the boys in Green and White!

And it pays to be early this Saturday, as the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive $10 Save-on-Foods gift cards, courtesy of our friends at Save-on-Foods! Additionally, four lucky fans will receive $1000 Save-On-Foods gift cards throughout the game, but you have to be here to win!

This week's theme is all about family, so bring your whole roster to cheer on the Green and White! Family Day will be packed with interactive, family-friendly activities right inside the stadium. With the QCX bringing the noise outside the stadium, Coors Light Party in the Park will be on hold this week, but we've still got lots of fun surprises INSIDE Mosaic Stadium in the lead up to the game. Fan favourite superheroes and princesses will be wandering the concourse during pre-game and fans will also be able

to show off their Rider Pride with face painters stationed on the east concourse from pre-game until the end of the first quarter!

Saturday's game will include a pre-game performance by the Wascana Rhythmic Gymnastics Club and feature young Rider fans in many "junior" game day positions including PA announcer, in-game hosts and more. The 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team has also invited some special guests: the 2024 Junior Riders Cheer Team! These future Rider Cheer members will be performing at halftime!

And the memory making doesn't stop at the final whistle, as fans will be invited on the field once the game concludes. Bring the whole family to snap a photo, practice your touchdown dance and run around where the pros do.

We hope you'll be flying high after this week's game - and the Rider Store has the perfect item to help! This week's Game Day exclusive deal is taking Family Day to new heights! From August 2nd to 4th, get 40% off a Roughrider airplane plush toy. Get yours at the Riders Store at or Riderstore.ca. Keep your eyes peeled for our next Game Day Special on August 15th!

IMPORTANT GAME DAY INFO FOR FANS

With two major events coming together, the REAL footprint will be bustling with people on Saturday.

There is no game day parking available while the QCX is on, and Rider fans are encouraged to find alternate modes of transportation to get to Mosaic Stadium.

Rider Transit, presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, will have additional buses in its rotation to assist in moving fans to and from Mosaic Stadium before and after the game. Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city at Southland Mall, the University of Regina, Warehouse District, the Delta Hotel at Victoria Ave and Scarth Street and the Turvey Centre, starting two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff time. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Paratransit: This week's drop-off location has changed due to the QCX. Paratransit drop-offs will take place at the transit loop on Elphinstone outside of Gate 3. Post-game pickup will also take place outside of Gate 3 in the Elphinstone Transit Loop.

Don't forget you can also easily bike to Mosaic Stadium with our Bike Valet! The Bike Valet opens at 3:00 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound and monitored throughout their operation hours. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. For this game only, the bike valet is located by the South-East Exterior of the stadium by Gate 4.

ADDITIONAL QCX INFORMATION

There is no Coors Light Party in the Park this week, but there will be pre-game and post-game entertainment at Confederation Park! At 3 p.m. world-renowned competitive eater Joey Chestnut is taking the stage in a mini donut-eating extravaganza presented by Harvard Media against star Roughriders Jermarcus Hardrick, Anthony Lanier II and Charbel Dabire! All proceeds for this event go towards supporting The Regina Food Bank.

Then, after the game, make your way back to Confederation Park to rock out with Saskatchewan's own country music superstar Jess Moskaluke! Known for hits such as 'Cheap Wine and Cigarettes' and 'Country Girls,' this concert is the perfect way for you and your family to celebrate.

$5 pre-game beer is here! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the MaxTron, which will countdown Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out! Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near the SaskTel, Young's Equipment and Pepsi gates. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas. Additionally, with the QCX is in full swing, the Coors Light Party in the Park is suspended therefore $5 beer is not available in the park this week. Get it before time runs out!

The Roughriders and SGI wish to remind fans that if they plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, please arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium. There are many responsible transportation options available, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services. Let's all do our part to ensure Rider Nation gets home safely!

REMINDERS FOR THE GAME

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags, as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here. Please note that bag check for this week's game will not be outside the stadium near Gate 3 and Elevator Lobby 3 instead of the Brandt Centre.

Rider Store and Ticket Office Access: Street access to The Rider Store and Ticket Office is still available during the QCX. However, street parking on Elphinstone in front of the stadium is severely limited and may be hard to access due to the high volume of fairgoers.

WEEK 9

Through eight weeks of CFL action, your Riders are 5-2 thanks to a high-flying offence and strong defence that leads the CFL in turnover ratio and forced fumbles (+11). Heading into this Saturday's game, several Riders players sit at or near the top of various statistical categories.

Riders running back Frankie Hickson lit up the field last weekend in Montreal with his blazing-fast speed. Recording 117 rushing yards and averaging 7.3 yards per carry, Hickson's performance earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus's Week 8 team of the week and the fan voted Wireless Age Roughriders Player of the Game.

Let's hear it for the Canadian receivers: Named the PFF Week 7 Offensive Player of the Week, Rookie wide receiver Ajou Ajou is having a breakout season. The Brooks, Alberta native recorded 110 receiving yards against the Blue Bombers in week seven and is currently ranked third in the CFL for yards per catch (18). Meanwhile, dynamic slot receiver Samuel Emilus has a knack for evading the opposition, ranking third in the CFL for yards after catch (221).

Pro Football Focus Week 5 Coverage Player of the Week Rolan Milligan Jr. continues to turn the backfield into a 'no-fly zone.' Going into week 9, Milligan Jr. ranks first in the CFL for special teams tackles (11), interceptions (4), pass knockdowns (9) and second in the league for total defensive plays (55).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.