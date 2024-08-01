Two fined for previous week's infractions

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead has been fined for a second violation of the CFL Code of Conduct for verbally abusing Calgary Stampeders support staff and on-field officials.

Ottawa wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

