Two fined for previous week's infractions
August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead has been fined for a second violation of the CFL Code of Conduct for verbally abusing Calgary Stampeders support staff and on-field officials.
Ottawa wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
