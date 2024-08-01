Stamps Face Argos on Heritage Night

August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders attempt to extend their McMahon Stadium winning streak to four games as they take on the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.

The Stamps have opened the 2024 Canadian Football League season with home-field victories over Hamilton, Winnipeg and BC and are attempting to push their home record to 4-0 for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Stampeders (3-4) and Argonauts (4-3) sit in third place in their respective divisions heading into Week 9 action.

Calgary is looking to rebound after a 33-6 loss in Ottawa in Week 8 while the Argos picked up a 16-14 overtime win at home against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in their most recent outing.

This year's visit to McMahon by the Argos comes exactly a year to the day after their previous appearance in Calgary, a 20-7 loss. The Boatmen earned a split of the 2023 season series three weeks later by beating the Stamps 39-31 at Toronto's BMO Field.

Sunday's contest features a matchup of two of the league's leading running backs. Calgary's Dedrick Mills ranks third in the CFL with 406 rushing yards through Week 8 and he leads all running backs with a per-game average of 106.7 yards from scrimmage. The third-year player out of the University of Nebraska has already established a new career high with 234 receiving yards and his 20 catches leave him just one shy of his career best of 21, which he set in 2023.

Toronto's ground attack is led by ex-Stamp Ka'Deem Carey, whose 491 rushing yards place him second in the CFL.

Heritage Night

It's Heritage Night at McMahon and activities begin pre-game in the Gridiron Gardens starting at 3 p.m.

Located on the grass field immediately south of the stadium, the Gridiron Gardens will feature a Heritage Night Market where fans can check out amazing multi-cultural performances, art and other cultural items from around the world.

The Gridiron Gardens will also feature:

- Stampeders player autographs

- Face painting

- Yard games

- BBQ food available for purchase

- Live music with Ginger Beef

- Sponsor activations

Also, Sunday's game will be broadcast on radio in Punjabi featuring Ranjit Sidhu, Dan Sidhu, Savleen Jassar and Coach Harp. The game will be broadcast on Radio Sur Sangam 94.7 FM.

In addition, the Stampeders will play host to nearly 100 new Canadian citizens on Sunday.

The group will become citizens prior to the game during an on-field ceremony officiated by the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, former Lieutenant Governor of Alberta. The newest Canadians will then be part of the pre-game flag ceremony and anthem before taking their place in the stands to watch the game.

Halftime entertainment will feature performances by the Guava Jam steel drum band, the Brazilian flare of Samba Swing and the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy, alongside Calgary's Finest Dholis.

Jasper evacuees in attendance

The Stampeders have donated 1,200 tickets to Sunday's game for use by Calgary-based evacuees of the municipality of Jasper, which has been devastated this month by wildfires.

On behalf of the Calgary Stampeders and CSEC, the Calgary Flames Foundation has made a $40,000 donation to the Jasper and Alberta fire relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross.

Fans in attendance wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross will be able to do so by scanning the QR code that will be posted on the scoreboard during the game.

Calgary Stampeders vs Toronto Argonauts

Presented by Shane Homes

McMahon Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 4

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167, Radio Sur Sangam 94.7 FM

TV: TSN

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

