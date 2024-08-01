Dheilly Retires
August 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that National defensive lineman Nicholas Dheilly has retired.
The Regina, Saskatchewan native played 16 games with the Roughriders over three seasons, primarily on special teams, earning one defensive tackle and six special teams tackles.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
