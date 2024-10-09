Game Day at a Glance - Week 19 vs B.C.

October 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Last week, in a tremendous display, the Green and White beat the Edmonton Elks 28-24, punching their ticket to the 2024 CFL Playoffs! Now, with post-season action guaranteed, your second place Roughriders are on a mission to bring a playoff game to Mosaic Stadium for the first time since 2021. This Saturday, they face a crucial matchup against the third-place B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium, with kickoff at 5 p.m.

Beyond the playoff implications, it's an extra special game day for another reason - it's Legends Night, presented by Ruffles, where we honour two Saskatchewan Roughrider greats who helped shape our Club's history! At halftime, we proudly welcome two-time Grey Cup-winning quarterback Darian Durant and our former General Manager Roy Shivers to centre field for their 2024 SaskTel Plaza of Honour induction ceremony. Get ready to come together and relive history while we salute two important members of our franchise and celebrate their monumental contributions to the Roughriders!

While we always cheer on the Green and White, pink is the colour on Saturday as well, as the Club hosts our 2024 Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams recipients. This inspiring program, a partnership between Cameco, the Club and the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, helps fulfill the dreams of women in our province facing life-threatening cancer diagnoses. Rider Nation - let's show them a warm, heartfelt welcome and support this incredible cause by purchasing a pair of Cameco Riders Touchdown For Dreams pink mittens! They are available now at the Rider Store or theRiderStore.ca and at all the gates on Saturday for just $20. Limited quantities, while supply lasts so buy yours today!

We've got something for you from beginning to end of this game day with the Coors Light Party in the Park starting at 2 p.m. and concluding with a chip giveaway at each gate following the game, courtesy of our friends at Ruffles!

Rider Legends and 2024 SaskTel Plaza of Honour Inductees Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will be signing autographs in the Park from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., turning your Rider gear into a piece of Roughriders history! Then, head to the Coors Light stage and jam out with the local Scottish band, The Tilted Kilts!

And with Rider Royalty in the house, the Rider Store is offering a Game Day Exclusive Deal! From October 11th to 13th, Wilson Autograph balls are 25% off at the Rider Store and on theRiderStore.ca, the perfect canvas to be signed by a legend!

Party in the Park will be packed with all your favourite family-friendly fun, from hair and face painting to tailgate games and inflatables! Plus, catch special appearances from the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team, Pep Band, and the one and only Gainer the Gopher!

$5 pregame beer is here! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Saturday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Roughrider Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on October 26th! There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, on to your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohere andhavea complete FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! Beat the heat with a refillable water bottle! Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated.

In transit? Rider Transit is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12 x 6 x 12 or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Bike Valet! Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at three o'clockon game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Young's Equipment Gate 1.

Regular Season Week 18

Three games, three wins, and your Saskatchewan Roughriders are playoff bound, baby!

As if we needed a reminder, last week's incredible performance highlighted once again that we got some absolute DOGS on our defense!

C.J. Reavis showed up and showed out after missing the previous game with nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery. Over his past two games, he has racked up an impressive 17 tackles. Reavis' speed and field vision strike fear into opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers, making them think twice about challenging his side of the field.

Meanwhile, defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. continues to make his case for the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) award with five total tackles and his league-leading eighth interception of the year. Milligan Jr. is the league's top individual defensive player and leads the CFL in interceptions (8), defensive takeaways (8), pass knockdowns (10), special teams tackles, and is third for total defensive plays (109). If Milligan Jr. finishes the year at the top of a defensive category and special teams category - he will be the first player in CFL history to do so. Talk about Outstanding.

Don't blink this Saturday or you'll miss him, wide receiver Samuel Emilus delivered an unstoppable performance last week in Edmonton. With 126 yards on just four receptions-including a game changing 88-yard touchdown, Emilus was instrumental in the playoff clinching victory. During his 88-yard touchdown run, Emilus reached a blazing top speed of 36.2 km/hr. The ball catcher is now 30 receiving yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and with two games remaining in the regular season, he looks ready to reach that milestone in front of Rider Nation this Saturday.

With the playoffs on the horizon and your Roughriders firing on all cylinders, this is an exciting time to be a fan of the Green and White. This team is scrappy, motivated and ready to lay it all on the line in pursuit of the Grey Cup. Come out this Saturday to witness the power and perseverance this team displays every single week!

