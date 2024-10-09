111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Thanksgiving Weekend Presented by Purolator

TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR WIN/TIE = TOR clinches postseason berth

WEST DIVISION

WPG WIN/TIE or SSK LOSS/TIE = WPG claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET

SSK WIN = SSK secures home playoff game

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.

In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.

In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted

SCHEDULE - THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR

Fri., Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET | TOR at WPG

Sat., Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. ET | EDM at CGY

Sat., Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET | BC at SSK

Mon., Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET | OTT at MTL

