111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Thanksgiving Weekend Presented by Purolator
October 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
TOR WIN/TIE = TOR clinches postseason berth
WEST DIVISION
WPG WIN/TIE or SSK LOSS/TIE = WPG claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET
SSK WIN = SSK secures home playoff game
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 17, Montreal clinched the East Division title for the first time since 2012, earning the right to host the Eastern Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET.
In Week 17, Winnipeg secured a playoff berth for an eighth consecutive season.
In Week 18, Ottawa locked up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2018.
In Week 18, BC booked its ticket to the Playoffs for the third straight season.
In Week 18, Saskatchewan advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
In Week 18, crossover scenarios in either direction were exhausted
SCHEDULE - THANKSGIVING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PUROLATOR
Fri., Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET | TOR at WPG
Sat., Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. ET | EDM at CGY
Sat., Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET | BC at SSK
Mon., Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET | OTT at MTL
