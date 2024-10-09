Stamps Face Elks in Home Finale

October 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders wrap up the home portion of their 2024 schedule by playing host to the Edmonton Elks in a Saturday matinee. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is at 1 p.m.

It's the third and final meeting of the season between the Alberta rivals with the Stampeders looking for their first win after dropping both ends of the traditional Labour Day week doubleheader. The Elks won the Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium by a score of 35-20 and the rematch five days later at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium by a 37-16 count.

A win would allow Calgary (4-10-1) to leapfrog Edmonton (5-11) for fourth place in the West Division.

Calgary slotback Reggie Begelton goes into this week's contest six receiving yards shy of a second consecutive 1,000-yard season. It would be the third such season of his career.

The Stamps are 4-3-1 at home this season and 2-6 against the West. The Elks' road record is 3-5 and they're 4-5 against division opponents.

After this week's contest, the Stamps wrap up the regular-season schedule with games in Hamilton and Regina.

PinkPower presented by Mayfair Diagnostics

It's the Stampeders' annual PinkPower game to help raise awareness and funds for the battle against women's cancers.

Limited-edition pink merchandise - toques and mittens featuring the Stampeders logo - will be available for purchase outside all gates, the Stamps Store and at Stamps House starting at 11:30 a.m. until kickoff or while supplies last.

The items are on sale for $25 each with proceeds going to Wellspring Alberta, a not-for-profit organization consisting of a network of community-based centres offering cancer-support programs and services.

Limited-edition pink mini-footballs will be tossed into the stands after Stampeders touchdowns.

Junior Outriders take centre stage at halftime

At halftime, a group of 300 kids aged 5 to 15 will be performing a cheer and dance routine on the field. They'll be led by members of the Outriders dance team and Stampeder Outrider Alumni.

Fan Zone

Starting at 11:30 a.m. and running until kickoff, the East Fan zone will be active including a DJ, a Zombie Maze and player autographs.

Saturday will also be the Stampeders' Jerseys Off Our Backs game as fans will have a chance to win a game-worn jersey and get it signed by the player on the field following the contest.

All fans are invited to come down the field after the game to collect autographs and be part of a large group photo. With new turf being installed for the start of the 2025 season, it's the last chance to step on the playing surface on which a pair of Grey Cup-championship teams - the 2014 and 2018 clubs - performed.

Calgary Stampeders vs Edmonton Elks

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 12

1 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: CTV

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

