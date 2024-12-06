Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Windigo

December 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

It's game day in Eagle River, Wisconsin as the top two seeded teams in the Midwest Division begin the first of two games.

The Anchorage Wolverines (2) and the Wisconsin Windigo (1) have seen each other just three times this season, with the Wolverines taking all but one game.

The two teams have proved to be a competitive match up, with a 10-8 all time record.

There will be a watch party tonight at Matanuska Brewing Company, grab some food, a brew and watch as the top two teams in our division bring fire to the ice.

