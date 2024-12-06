Maryland Shows Heart in Come-from-Behind Win Against Northeast

The Maryland Black Bears welcomed the Northeast Generals on Friday night, looking to step up at home with forwards Owen Boucher and Harrison Smith joining defenseman Mason Stenger in being called up to Maryland's United States Hockey League affiliate the Youngstown Phantoms. Despite falling behind 2-0 in the second period, the Black Bears storm back to win the game 4-3 in the shootout.

Northeast struck first just 14 seconds into the second period with forward Jake Gutwirth tipping a pass home in the slot to the far side to make it 1-0. The Generals followed it up with a low shot from forward Spencer Hirsch that found its way to the back of the net to make it 2-0 Northeast. The chances kept coming for the Generals, but Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes made some big saves to keep Maryland in it. The Black Bears finally cashed in on a big chance when forward Jaden Duprey hit forward Riley Fast with a stretch pass behind the defense. Fast deked out Northeast goaltender Ryan Nolan with a backhand to forehand deke and slid it into the empty net to cut the lead to 2-1. The assist was Duprey's first point as a Black Bear. Maryland tied the game late in the second period with forward Isac Nielsen following up his own rebound and hitting defenseman Sebastian Brockman on the backdoor for a slam dunk shot and a tie game 2-2.

Maryland took the lead when Duprey got the puck on the near circle, deked a defenseman, and put the puck on goal on his backhand. While Nolan made the initial stop, the puck bounced off a defenseman and in for a 3-2 Black Bears' lead and Duprey's first goal in Maryland. Northeast tied the game on a power play with a point shot from defenseman Vinny Ipri to make it 3-3. The score would hold through regulation and into the shootout, where Maryland and Northeast were tied 2-2 through two rounds. The Generals got goals from forward Rich Rucireto and defenseman Jack Laferriere while the Black Bears got goals from forwards Isac Nielsen and Riley Fast. In the third round, Denes stopped Gutwirth to set up Maryland forward Luke Rubin with a chance to win the game with a goal. Rubin walked in and snapped the puck over the pad and under the glove on the far side past Nolan to win the game 4-3 for Maryland. Denes 40 saves in his fourth win of the season while Nolan made 39 saves in the losing effort.

Maryland and Northeast rematch on Saturday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

