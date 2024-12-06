Anchorage Notches Win Against First Seed Wisconsin

December 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Landon Greenough tallied his second NAHL goal midway through the first period during the Wolverines' 4-1 win over first seeded Wisconsin Windigo.

Second year defensemen Brock Devlin utilized a Windigo turn-over, finding himself in a one-versus-zero, putting the puck top left and giving the Wolverines a two point lead 12 minutes into the second frame.

Cole Frawner served a two-minute hooking penalty before exiting the box and immediately finding the back of the net, slipping the puck between the post and the net minder from the far side.

The Windigo helped the Wolverines with their fourth goal, turning the puck over in the trapezoid, feeding it to Toby Carlson who passed it to Danny Bagnole in the slot and managed top shelf glove side.

With the Wolverines on the penalty kill and five minutes on the clock, the Windigo rattled off their first goal, but it was too little too late.

The rest of the contest went scoreless, finalizing the Anchorage Wolverines' 4-1 win over number one in the Midwest Division, the Wisconsin Windigo.

The two teams finish the series tomorrow with another 4:00pm AKST puck drop in Eagle River, Wisconsin. There will NOT be a watch party, but you can catch the action on NAHLtv.com.

