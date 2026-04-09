Game Changers Presented by SoFi: Andre Ingram's NBA Debut Was Worth the Wait
Published on April 9, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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"Imagine being called up to [the Lakers], what would that be like?"
8 years ago today, a G League legend got his chance. On April 9, 2018, Andre Ingram signed a 10-Day Contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. One day later, he made his iconic NBA debut after playing 10 seasons in the G League. Relive Andre's journey on episode 2 of Game Changers presented by @SoFi
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