Game 3 - Adirondack (9-5) at Floirida (9-2)

May 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (9-5) @ 1 - Florida Everblades (9-2)

WHAT: EASTERN CONFERNCE FINALS - GAME 3

WHEN: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Eastern Conference Finals has shifted to Glens Falls as the Adirondack Thunder and Florida Everblades square off in Game 3. Adirondack was victorious in Game 2 by a 3-2 final in overtime as it evened the best of seven series at one game apiece.

GAME THREE THRILLERS: The Adirondack Thunder have posted a 5-0 record all-time in Game 3's, including a 2-0 record in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Thunder have also posted a 4-0 record on home ice in Game 3 situations, including a 5-3 win over Manchester in Game 3 of the 2018 North Division Finals. Adirondack also defeated Worcester 3-1 in Game 3 of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in Massachusetts.

ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALLIN: Adirondack forward Terrence Wallin scored the overtime game-winning goal in Saturday's Game 2 victory, the first overtime goal of his Kelly Cup Playoffs career. Wallin's tally came with 3:10 remaining in the first overtime period as Adirondack moved to 2-0 in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs in games that extend past regulation.

WAKE UP AND SCHMELL THE ROSES: Thunder forward Ryan Schmelzer scored his team-leading eighth goal of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs as he tied Game 2 midway through the third period. Schmelzer's eight tallies sets the single season franchise record for goals in a single playoffs and the 6-2 center now ranks second in the ECHL in goals during the postseason, trailing only Florida's Michael Kirkpatrick.

TROY MEETS WORLD: Adirondack forward Troy Bourke collected the assist on Schmelzer's game-tying goal, his second point in as many games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Bourke has now amassed 18 points (8-10-18) from 18 career postseason games in the ECHL. The 5-10 forward netted 32 points (10-22-32) from 22 regular-season contests with the Thunder and his 1.45 points per game average ranked fifth leaguewide.

THIS IS HOW WE DREW IT: Thunder netminder Drew Fielding turned aside 52 of the 54 shots he faced in Game 2 as he improved his record to 5-2 in the 2018 postseason. Fielding's effort marked the second time in three games he's turned aside more than 50 shots as his total of 52 saves fell one short of his career high, set in Game 6 of the North Division Finals against Manchester earlier this month.

OUTSHOT DOWN IN FLAMES: The Adirondack Thunder were outshot 54-28 in Game 2, marking the 11th time from 14 games in the 2018 postseason that they have been outshot. The Thunder are 8-3 when they are outshot in the playoffs as opposed to 1-2 when outshooting their opposition. During the 2017-18 regular season, Adirondack posted 23 victories when being outshot, tied for the second most in the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.