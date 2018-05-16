Beast Unveil Most Exciting Fan-Friendly Schedule in Team History

The Brampton Beast Hockey Club is proud to announce their 2018-19 regular season schedule. The schedule is highlighted by 10 Saturday home games and for the first time a heavy dose of Canadian competition.

Saturday nights in Brampton are about to get a whole lot more exciting beginning with the Home Opener on October 13th. The Beast have listened to their fans' requests for more weekend games, and will play a total of 10 Saturdays at the Powerade Centre.

New Great Canadian Rivalry

For the first time in team history the Beast will have a fellow Canadian team to battle against. The ECHL recently announced that St. John's, Newfoundland will be joining the league. The Newfoundland Growlers will be a frequent visitor to the Powerade Centre, as the Canadian squads will face off a total of 13 times. The pride of St. John's will make their first appearance in Brampton Saturday, October 27th and Sunday, October 28th.

Making Our Way to Maine

The St. John's team won't be the only new squad competing against the Beast. The Maine Mariners, playing out of Portland, Maine and led by former NHL superstar Daniel Briere makes their way into the ECHL's North Division. The Mariners make their first foray into Canada on Friday, November 16th and Saturday, November 17th.

Sunday Skates With the Beast are Back

While Saturday nights will be a new experience at the Powerade Centre, Beast fans can still look forward to the beloved Sunday Post-Game Skates. The Beast will play a total of 16 Sunday afternoon games, beginning at 2pm. As always, the Beast players will join fans on the ice for a skate immediately following the games, in what has become one of the great GTA hockey traditions.

While full details on themes and promotional nights will be released shortly, Beast fans can look forward to some of their favourite game nights returning for another season.

Home Opening Weekend Against the Monarchs

The Home Opening weekend will feature back-to-back games against a fierce rival, the Manchester Monarchs on October 13th, with the second game being played Sunday, October 14th at 2pm. Of course, that will be the season's first Post-Game Skate with the players.

Honouring Our Armed Forces

The Beast will once again honour Canada's military with Armed Forces Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 11th. Last season saw Nainesh Kotak of Kotak Personal Injury Law purchase 1,000 tickets for the use by members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families, and the Beast look forward to continuing the great tradition this season.

Decking the Halls with the Teddy Bear Toss

Beast fans made the 2017 Teddy Bear Toss the best in team history, and the Beast look forward to making it better than ever this season on Sunday, December 9th at 2pm. Lock it in your calendar and be ready for all sorts of holiday-themed activities at the game.

Youth Hockey Takes the Spotlight

Another event that was better than ever last season was Hockey Day in Brampton, with over 1,000 minor hockey players and their families taking part in the festivities. The event will return to the Powerade Centre Saturday, January 26th, and early bookings promise to make the event bigger and better than ever.

Families First on Family Day

Families in Brampton no longer have to search for something to do together on Family Day, because the Beast are building another great Brampton family tradition. The Beast will be facing off against the rival Kalamazoo Wings Monday, February 18th.

Saving the Best for Last

While the Beast plan on making a return to the playoffs in the 2018-19 season, the annual Fan Appreciation Day will continue to be a special date on the calendar. This season the Beast are putting plans together for the best Fan Appreciation Day yet to salute their fans, facing off against their rival Toledo Walleyes on Sunday, April 7th.

School Kids Takeover

In addition to these exciting events, the Beast are proud to continue the groundbreaking School Day program! The Beast have scheduled four games for the second straight season and will be working with corporate partners throughout the GTA to pack the Powerade Centre with school kids from throughout the Region of Peel.

The full schedule can be found at the Beast website at www.bramptonbeast.com, as can information on season ticket memberships, multiple game packages, and unbelievable group outings. Alternatively, fans can call the Beast Front Office at 905-564-1684 for further information.

2018-19 Home Dates:

Saturday, October 13th vs Manchester Monarchs

Sunday, October 14th vs Manchester Monarchs

Sunday, October 21st vs Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, October 27th vs St. John's

Sunday, October 28th vs St. John's

Saturday, November 3rd vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, November 4th vs Cincinnati Cyclones

Wednesday, November 7th vs Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, November 11th vs Toledo Walleye

Friday, November 16th vs Maine Mariners

Saturday, November 17th vs Maine Mariners

Sunday, November 18th vs Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, November 25th vs Worcester Railers

Tuesday, November 27th vs Worcester Railers

Sunday, December 9th vs Toledo Walleye

Wednesday, December 12th vs Kalamazoo Wings

Sunday, December 16th vs St. John's

Wednesday, December 19th vs Worcester Railers

Saturday, January 12th vs Maine Mariners

Sunday, January 13th vs Maine Mariners

Saturday, January 26th vs St. John's

Sunday, January 27th vs St. John's

Wednesday, January 30th vs Worcester Railers

Monday, February 18th vs Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, February 23rd vs St. John's

Sunday, February 24th vs St. John's

Tuesday, February 26th vs Wheeling Nailers

Wednesday, March 6th vs Toledo Walleye

Saturday, March 9th vs Reading Royals

Sunday, March 10th vs Reading Royals

Saturday, March 16th vs Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, March 17th vs Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, March 23rd vs Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, March 24th vs Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, March 27th vs Manchester Monarchs

Saturday, April 7th vs Toledo Walleye

