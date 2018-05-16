ECHL Transactions - May 16
May 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 16, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Bergin, D activated from reserve
Delete Desmond Bergin, D placed on reserve
Colorado:
Add Chase Norrish, D activated from reserve
Add Ben Storm, F activated from reserve
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Beaudin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Cheek, F activated from reserve
Add Artur Tyanulin, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Phelix Martineau, F placed on reserve
