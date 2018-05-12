Game 2 - Adirondack (8-5) at Floirida (9-1)

May 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (8-5) @ 1 - Florida Everblades (9-1)

WHAT: EASTERN CONFERNCE FINALS - GAME 2

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: Germain Arena - Estero, FL

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Eastern Conference Finals continue tonight as the Adirondack Thunder and Florida Everblades square off in Game 2. Florida drew first blood last evening as it skated to a 4-3 victory in Game 1 in the first ever playoff meeting between the two teams.

BOUNCE BACK: During the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunder posted a 21-9-1 record coming off of a loss (regulation, overtime and shootout combined), avoiding back-to-back defeats in 21 of 31 opportunities. All-time in the postseason, Adirondack has posted an 9-2 record in games coming off of a loss, including a 4-0 record in 2018, counting a pair of bounce-back wins in Round 2 against Manchester.

CATCHER IN THE RY: Adirondack forward Ryan Schmelzer led the team in Game 1 with a multi-point effort, his third of the postseason. Schmelzer has now tallied 11 points (7-4-11) from 13 games played and ranks as the second-leading rookie scorer in the playoffs. Schmelzer's seven goals are tied for third in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and are tied for the most in a single playoff season in Thunder franchise history.

SIGFRIED AND TROY: Thunder forward Troy Bourke found the back of the net in his first game of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a third-period tally. Bourke has now collected 17 points (8-9-17) from 17 career postseason games in the ECHL. The 5-10 forward amassed 32 points (10-22-32) from 22 regular-season contests with the Thunder and his 1.45 points per game average ranked fifth leaguewide.

HENRY. JAMES HENRY: Adirondack forward James Henry tallied his first goal of the 2018 postseason with a late goal in Game 1. Henry leads the Thunder in scoring in the playoffs with 13 points (1-12-13) and his 12 assists lead all ECHL players to date. The Winnipeg native's 12 assists are already the most in a single playoff season in franchise history with his 13 points now one shy of Greg Wolfe's franchise record from 2016.

THOMPSON OF A GUN: Thunder blueliner Blake Thompson extended his scoring streak to three games as he collected an assist on Henry's goal. Thompson has collected a point in each game since he returned to the Adirondack lineup in Game 5 of the North Division Finals and has now tallied four points (1-3-4) and a +6 rating from six games played during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

THIRD PERIOD'S A CHARM: Adirondack and Florida combined to tally six goals in the third period of Game 1, with each team finding the back of the net three times. The period marked the highest scoring combined third period in Thunder playoff history and the second highest combined period overall, trailing only the second period of Game 3 in the 2018 North Division Finals, as Adirondack and Manchester combined for seven goals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.