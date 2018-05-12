ECHL Transactions - May 12

May 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 12, 2018:

Florida:

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Smallman, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Sheppard, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Trevor Cheek, F assigned by Tucson

