ECHL Transactions - May 12
May 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 12, 2018:
Florida:
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Smallman, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Sheppard, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Trevor Cheek, F assigned by Tucson
