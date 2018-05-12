Fielding's 52 Saves Help Guide Thunder to 3-2 Overtime Win in Game 2

ESTERO, FL - Terrance Wallin scored at 16:50 into overtime, while Drew Fielding made 52 saves to propel the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night at Germain Arena. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1.

The Thunder potted the first goal of the game in the early stages of the game at 3:28 of the first period. Adirondack forced a turnover in the neutral zone and skated 3-on-2 the other direction and Austin Orszulak found Kenton Miller in the slot. Miller directed a shot that beat the blocker of Martin Ouellette to give the Thunder the first lead of the game.

Florida received a power play with a little over four minutes to play in the first period. Matt McKenzie sent a pass down to the left circle to Michael Kirkpatrick who waited just long enough to fool Drew Fielding before he sent a pass to Joe Cox right outside the crease. Cox deflected the puck past Fielding to tie it at 1-1 shortly before the close of the opening period.

The 'Blades might as well have pitched a tent in the Thunder end in the second period because they camped out there for almost the entire period. The Blades were finally able to strike fire with 1:57 to play in the second, as Joe Cox added his second of the night on the power play. Much like his first goal, Cox set up camp outside the crease and was rewarded for it from a perfect pass that Cox was once again able to deflect into the back of the net.

After what must have felt like a fortnight for the Thunder in the second period, the Everblades went into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The Thunder tied the game at 11:50 of the third with an odd man rush, turned into a breakaway for Ryan Schmelzer. Upon entering the zone, Troy Bourke hit Schmelzer with a layup pass that sprung him in on a breakaway that he was able to tuck inside the pad of Ouellette for the goal to make it a 2-2 score.

The Everblades got in trouble late when Clark Seymour took a slashing call with 2:14 to play in the third. However, the Florida penalty kill unit came up big once again to keep the score tied and send it to a 20-minute sudden death overtime.

Martin Ouellette came up with the save of the game at 10:54 of the first overtime as he robbed Schmelzer on a point blank one-timer from the slot.

Terrence Wallin sealed the game for the Thunder with 3:10 remaining in the extra session. Wallin walked into the Florida end on the left wing and got a clean shot off that went glove side high in the corner to give the Thunder a 3-2 win.

Despite the loss, Michael Kirkpatrick showed up once again as he picked up two assists to take the playoff lead in points from Mitchell Heard, and tie with the ECHL leader and former Everblade Gabriel Desjardins of Fort Wayne. Joe Cox scored both goals for the Blades in the loss, both coming on the power play.

Martin Ouellette stopped 25 of 28 shots in the loss, while Drew Fielding made a whopping 52 saves on 54 shots faced.

The series will now shift to Glens Falls, New York for Game 3, 4 and 5. Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs Schedule - Eastern Conference Finals

Best-of-Seven Series (Tied 1-1)

Game 1: Friday, May 11, Adirondack - 3 at FLORIDA - 4

Game 2: Saturday, May 12, ADIRONDACK - 3 at Florida - 2 (OT)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 16, Florida at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena)

Game 4: Friday, May 18, Florida at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena)

Game 5: Saturday, May 19, Florida at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. (Cool Insuring Arena)

Game 6: Monday, May 21, Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)**

Game 7: Wednesday, May 23, Adirondack at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Germain Arena)**

** If Necessary

