Gaeta Traded to Elmira

The Port Huron Prowlers announced Tuesday that they traded forward Davide Gaeta to the Elmira River Sharks in exchange for future considerations. The future considerations are four-game PTO contract slots.

"That was a tough decision to move him, he's a player that we've been trying to hold onto and find a spot for in the lineup all season," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Offensively he is very gifted, we just felt his game on the defensive side of the puck wasn't where we needed it to be to play him as consistently as he deserved. I have no doubt he will find success in Elmira."

Gaeta had seven points in nine games as a Prowler. He'd been a healthy scratch in three of the team's last four games. The Prowlers face the River Sharks four games in a row between Jan. 25 and Feb. 3.

"Our aspirations are for a championship, and to accomplish that we have to all be on the same page in all three zones," Graham said. "We talked to the group at the beginning of the season, and throughout, to remind them that this isn't an overnight process and we are building towards becoming a championship team. As long as we take steps in the right direction, we know what we can accomplish. Unfortunately, last weekend wasn't a step in that direction. Hopefully this serves as a reminder to the guys that are still here what is expected."

