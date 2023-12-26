Bazarin Called up to ECHL, Joins Solar Bears

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco announced on Monday their second ECHL call-up of the season in forward Matthew Bazarin, who is now on loan to the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

Bazarin, a native of Roseneath, ON, CAN is in his second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Now, a member of the Zydeco in their inaugural season, has three points (0 goals, 3 assists) in seven games.

The 6'5", 209-pound forward is no stranger to the penalty box with his physical presence on the ice. Bazarin leads the Zydeco in penalty minutes (58) and is serving a three-game suspension after his altercation with Lucas Helland last Thursday night.

Before making the jump the professional hockey, Bazarin played 18 games for the Northumberland Stars of the GMHL in 2021-22, scoring 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists). With his call-up, Bazarin has connections to the ECHL, as he is related to formerKansas City Mavericks forward, Loren Ulett.

The ECHL is a mid-level professional hockey league (AA) and is the leading professional developmental league for the American Hockey and the National Hockey League.

