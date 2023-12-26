FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Win in a Thriller

by Matthew Hoard

Biloxi, MS - A roaring crowd of three thousand were on hand for a thrilling shootout winner against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Through an uneventfiul first period that had zero penalties on either side of the ice, with 41 seconds remaining in the first period Hugo Koch drilled home the first goal of the game assisted by Joakim Nilsson and Yanni Liarokos.

Second period would increase the dial on the intensity of the game. Goals on both sides would bring the game to a 2-2 deadlock as Kyle Russell would be in the right place at the right time for the Sea Wolves. Roaring back the Zydeco would score two off of a rebound by Scott Shorrock and Adamo Asselin and a short handed breakaway goal by Noah Robinson.

The Sea Wolves would pull ahead early in the 3rd period on a goal by Dalton Anderson only to be answered back by an equalizer by Brendan Hussey. Dimitry Kuznetsov and Jackson Bond would get the helpers for the Sea Wolves, while Tyler Larwood and Curtis hansen would grab the assist for the Zydeco.

Overtime proved to be hard hitting and thrilling as both teams had amazing opportunities to make plays but both goaltenders stood tall in the net to send the game to a shootout. Curtis Hansen would get D'Aloisio to bite on a deke but was unable to flip it home in the first shot of the shootout. Joakim Nilsson with a straight shot put the Sea Wolves ahead 1-0 in the shootout. Next Brendan Hussey took a shot to the blocker side but it was sticked away by D'Aloisio. Yanni Liarokos would finish out the shootout with an amazing shot blocker side of Lavalliere for the shootout winner 2-0.

Third Star of the game Anthony D'Aloisio made 31 saves on 34 shots on goal. His counterpart William Lavalliere grabbed 40 saves on 43 shots on goal.

The series will continue this weekend at the Coast Coliseum.

SEA WOLVES EDGE ZYDECO 4-3 IN SHOOTOUT

by Joseph Furtado

Biloxi, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco were looking for a late Christmas gift as they headed East to take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves. With the division beginning to slip away from the Zydeco, they were desperate for points and looking to avoid dropping two straight games against the Sea Wolves.

In the opening 20 minutes of hockey, both teams traded scoring chances through the first period. However, it would be the Sea Wolves that would break the tie late at 19:19, with a goal from Hugo Kock to make it 1-0.

As the puck dropped for the second period, the Zydeco found their footing on offense, with Scott Shorrock tying the game at 10:53. The tie wouldn't last long as Kyle Russell gave the Sea Wolves a 2-1 lead minutes later at 12:22. Noah Robinson would then tie the game at 2-2 on a short-handed goal.

With the score tied and the final 20 minutes of hockey underway, Baton Rouge would find their first lead of the night (3-2), with a goal from Brendan Hussey two minutes into the third period. However, the Sea Wolves would then level the score later in the game with a goal from Dalton Anderson at 04:08. With the score tied at 3-3, OT would be needed to settle the score.

As overtime began, seven shots were placed on the net, with both goaltenders making big stops to keep their team in the game. Noah Robinson and Scott Shorrock had the best chances in the OT, but couldn't beat Anthony D'Aloisio.

A shootout would be needed to decide the game, with the Sea Wolves escaping with the with 4-3. Joakim Nilsson and Yianni Liarakos were the only ones to score in the shootout. With the win, Mississippi improves to 7-10-1-1-1, while Baton Rouge falls to 4-13-2-1-0.

Both teams will meet again this weekend for a two-game series in Mississippi.

