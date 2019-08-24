G-Reds Shutout Saturday

August 24, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release





GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Reds (25-38) were shutout for the second straight game Saturday night, falling to the Princeton Rays (30-34) 5-0 at Pioneer Park. Cristian Olivo singled and walked in the loss.

Princeton started the night by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning off RHP Juan Abril (L, 1-7). Aldenis Sanchez scored the first run on Jake Guenther's RBI infield single. Two more runs scored on Diego Infante's single.

In the second, Guenther was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run. Guenther's RBI-single in the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Abril took the loss, he allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in an inning. RHP Alberto Gonzalez gave up a run on a hit in the second inning.

RHP Tanner Cooper came on in the third inning, and retired all nine Rays hitters, while striking out five. RHP Tyler Garbee followed with three innings, allowing just an unearned run on two hits, while striking out three. RHP Manuel Cachutt tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

The Reds play their final home game of 2019 Sunday night at Pioneer Park, with first pitch coming at 5 PM. Sunday night is Fan Appreciation Night and Reds Rookie Sunday presented by South State Contractors.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.