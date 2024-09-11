Sports stats



G League Fall Invitational Game 2 Mini Movie

September 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video


G League United had its foot on the gas pedal right from opening tip in Game 2 of the #GLeagueFallInvitational against BC Mega, never trailing in a dominant final tune-up before the FIBA #IntercontinentalCup. Check out the best moments from Santa Cruz with the Game 2 Mini Movie.
