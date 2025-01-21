Fury to Celebrate College Night in Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Columbus Fury are excited to once again celebrate the local colleges within the Columbus and Ohio area with College Night on January 24 when the Fury take on the reigning Pro Volleyball Federation champions, the Omaha Supernovas at Nationwide Arena.

In addition to thrilling game action, fans can enhance their gameday experience by wearing their collegiate attire to the match. Any fan wearing collegiate gear can purchase discounted curve and end court tickets for $25 when walking up to a box office window. Additionally, college students who walk up can purchase $10 party zone tickets with a valid student ID!

The Nationwide Arena box office is open from 12 p.m. to the end of the second set on match days.

